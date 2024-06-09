Haj 2024: Saudi Arabia allows pilgrims to use e-scooters

Makkah: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia‘s Royal Commission for Makkah city and Holy sites (RCMC) will allow pilgrims to use electric scooters during the Haj season 1445 AH-2024.

This service has been provided for the third consecutive year, following its trial launch during the Haj 1443 AH.

The initiative aims to improve the pilgrims’ experience by offering a light, safe, and efficient mode of transportation during performing Haj rituals.

It also aims to shorten the travel time from Mount Arafat to Muzdalifah from 60 minutes to 15 minutes.

Three designated paths, each 1.2 kilometers long and 25 meters wide, are available for electric scooter use, providing ample space for safe travel.

First path: Muzdalifah – Mina

Second path: Pedestrian routes – Western Jamarat entrance

Third path: Pedestrian routes – Eastern Jamarat entrance

من أجل تحسين تجربة الحجاج وتسهيل تنقّلهم، تم توفير وسيلة النقل الخفيفة "سكوتر"، بالتعاون مع الجهات المعنية، عبر 3 مسارات مخصصة، بهدف تقديم خدمة سلسة تسهم في سهولة التنقل بين المشاعر.#مكة_مهوى_الأفئدة #يسر_وطمأنينة pic.twitter.com/tYySary7U0 — الهيئة الملكية لمدينة مكة المكرمة والمشاعر المقدسة (@RCMC_KSA) June 7, 2024

Saudi Arabia launches smart robot service in Madinah

The branch of the Saudi Ministry of Health in the Madinah region has launched the smart robot service in the Central Area near the Prophet’s Mosque, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The service “aims to display and broadcast awareness and educational messages and health advice for the safety and awareness of pilgrims in more than 96 languages from around the world.”