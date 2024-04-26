Watch: Saudi Arabia premiers world’s largest grand Arabic opera

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has premiered first grand opera show, called “Zarqa Al-Yamama”.

It is considered the world’s largest grand Arabic opera, opened on Thursday, April 25, at the King Fahd Cultural Centre in Riyadh and will run until May 4.

“Zarqa Al Yamama” is the first production by the Saudi Theatre and Performing Arts Commission, narrating a pre-Islamic legend about a strong-willed Arabian woman with a rare prescience.

The event showcases a mix of local and international talents, including Saudi poet Saleh Zamanan, performers Khairan Al Zahrani, Sawsan Al Bahiti, and Rimaz Aqbi.

لحظات مُدهشة و عرضٌ أوبرالي ساحر عاش تفاصيله حضور #أوبرا_زرقاء_اليمامة في يومها الأول



— هيئة المسرح والفنون الأدائية (@MOCPerformArt) April 26, 2024

The international cast, including Sarah Connolly and Alexander Stefanovski, is directed by Ivan Fuksevic, with musical direction by Pablo Gonzalez.

The inaugural Saudi opera showcases the country’s rich cultural heritage and aims to enhance its international cultural presence.

Sultan Al-Bazie, CEO of the Theater and Performing Arts Commission, praised the international cultural exchange and collaboration between Saudi-born talent and global singers and technicians in a production of the legend of Zarqa Al Yamama, marking the beginning of Saudi Arabia’s cultural prosperity.