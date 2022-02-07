Watch: Saudi man builds a doorless guesthouse for travellers

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima|   Published: 7th February 2022 6:34 pm IST
Watch: Saudi citizen builds a doorless guesthouse for travellers
Khalid Al Harbi has constructed the building 15 years ago to receive guests and passers-by. Photo: Al-Arabiya

Riyadh: In the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), a Saudi citizen has built a house without doors to receive travellers and passers-by in the governorate of AlUla, local media from the gulf country reported on Sunday.

Khalid Al Harbi has constructed the building 15 years ago to receive guests and passers-by, following the example of the Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) in showing generosity to guests.

“Our religion encourages to welcome guests,” Al Harbi told Saudi-owned TV Al Arabiya.

MS Education Academy

The house is equipped with all the comforts of family, food and other things necessary for the guests, all without charge.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button