Watch: Saudi man builds a doorless guesthouse for travellers

Riyadh: In the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), a Saudi citizen has built a house without doors to receive travellers and passers-by in the governorate of AlUla, local media from the gulf country reported on Sunday.
Khalid Al Harbi has constructed the building 15 years ago to receive guests and passers-by, following the example of the Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) in showing generosity to guests.
“Our religion encourages to welcome guests,” Al Harbi told Saudi-owned TV Al Arabiya.
The house is equipped with all the comforts of family, food and other things necessary for the guests, all without charge.