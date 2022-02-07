Watch: Saudi man builds a doorless guesthouse for travellers

Riyadh: In the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), a Saudi citizen has built a house without doors to receive travellers and passers-by in the governorate of AlUla, local media from the gulf country reported on Sunday.

Khalid Al Harbi has constructed the building 15 years ago to receive guests and passers-by, following the example of the Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) in showing generosity to guests.

“Our religion encourages to welcome guests,” Al Harbi told Saudi-owned TV Al Arabiya.

"خالد الحربي" من أعيان محافظة #العلا قام ببناء منزل دون أبواب لاستقبال المسافرين وعابري السبيل @Sultan_mr_ pic.twitter.com/vfJL7FeY8J — العربية السعودية (@AlArabiya_KSA) February 5, 2022

The house is equipped with all the comforts of family, food and other things necessary for the guests, all without charge.