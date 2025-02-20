Watch: Saudi’s first humanoid robots Sara, Muhammad joins Riyadh media expo

Sara and Mohammed who are humanoid robots developed in Saudi Arabia are designed to demonstrate the country's technological advancements in AI and robotics.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Updated: 20th February 2025 4:14 pm IST
Sara and Muhammad are significant milestone as the first humanoid robot crafted by Saudi hands.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on Wednesday, February 19, kicked off the Future of Media Exhibition (FOMEX) 2025 as part of the Saudi Media Forum held in Riyadh.

The event which will run until Friday, February 21, will bring together prominent political and media figures and leading global media and production companies, reinforcing the Kingdom’s position as a global platform uniting key decision-makers, experts, and innovators in the media industry.

Interestingly, the event will feature the Kingdom’s first notable male robot named “Muhammad” and a female robot “Sara”. Their presence highlights the growing role of robots and artificial intelligence (AI) in the media industry, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA )reported.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

Sara and Muhammed who are humanoid robots developed in Saudi Arabia are designed to demonstrate the country’s technological advancements in AI and robotics. Such technologies are driving a significant shift in content production and delivery while enhancing media quality through fact-checking and trend analysis.

Additionally, they enable more interactive media experiences using augmented and virtual reality technologies.

Also Read
Dubai’s Burj Azizi: Global sales begin for world’s second-tallest tower

MS Creative School

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Updated: 20th February 2025 4:14 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button