Watch: Saudi’s first humanoid robots Sara, Muhammad joins Riyadh media expo

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on Wednesday, February 19, kicked off the Future of Media Exhibition (FOMEX) 2025 as part of the Saudi Media Forum held in Riyadh.

The event which will run until Friday, February 21, will bring together prominent political and media figures and leading global media and production companies, reinforcing the Kingdom’s position as a global platform uniting key decision-makers, experts, and innovators in the media industry.

Interestingly, the event will feature the Kingdom’s first notable male robot named “Muhammad” and a female robot “Sara”. Their presence highlights the growing role of robots and artificial intelligence (AI) in the media industry, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA )reported.

Sara and Muhammed who are humanoid robots developed in Saudi Arabia are designed to demonstrate the country’s technological advancements in AI and robotics. Such technologies are driving a significant shift in content production and delivery while enhancing media quality through fact-checking and trend analysis.

Additionally, they enable more interactive media experiences using augmented and virtual reality technologies.