Watch: Security beefed up near Makkah Masjid ahead of Friday prayers

Hyderabad: Ahead of Friday prayers, security has been beefed up near Makkah Masjid in Hyderabad.

According to sources, the arrangements have been made to avoid any protests in view of the violence in Haryana and the recent killing of a Hyderabadi resident, Syed Saifuddin, along with two other passengers in a train by an RPF constable.

Yesterday, Saifuddin was laid to rest in Hamilapur, near Bidar, Karnataka. He was killed on Monday, and his body was shifted from Bhagvati Hospital in Borivili to his hometown Bidar in an ambulance on August 2.

He used to work as a mobile technician at a small shop in Gujarati Galli. The deceased is survived by his wife and three daughters, with the youngest daughter being six months old.

In view of the series of incidents that took place this week, security has been beefed up at the Makkah Masjid in Hyderabad.