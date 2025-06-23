Watch: Senior Telugu heroes declare Rashmika Mandanna as their crush

Hyderabad: The grand success meet of Kuberaa was held in Hyderabad on Sunday June 22, and it was nothing short of star-studded. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, the film stars Dhanush, Nagarjuna, and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles and has been winning hearts across India.

With its strong storyline and powerful performances, the movie has already crossed Rs.50 crores at the box office.

During the Kuberaa success meet, all eyes were on Rashmika Mandanna—not just for her acting, but for the love she received on stage. Actor Nagarjuna praised her performance and said, “Watching Rashmika felt like seeing Sridevi from Kshana Kshanam. She is not just India’s National Crush, she’s my crush too.” Fans cheered loudly as Rashmika smiled shyly.

Chiranjeevi Also Joins In

Megastar Chiranjeevi also shared his feelings. He said, “Nag, you already said what I wanted to say! Rashmika is my crush too. But I usually keep it in my heart.” The crowd laughed, and Rashmika became emotional listening to these kind words from two legends.

How She Became the National Crush

Rashmika’s journey from her first film Chalo to big hits like Pushpa has made her one of India’s most loved actresses. In Kuberaa, she played the role of Sameera with great emotion. Her expressions, especially in emotional scenes, stood out and touched everyone’s hearts.

Being praised by both Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna on the same stage was a big moment. It showed how much she is respected and loved in the industry. The way she acted in Kuberaa has taken her image to the next level.