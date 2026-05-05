Watch: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone paint beach with romance

Hyderabad: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are back together on screen for their upcoming film, King. The actors were recently spotted filming in Cape Town, South Africa, and glimpses from the sets are already creating a buzz online. Fans were excited to see the pair shooting a romantic beach song sequence against a golden sunset.

SRK – Deepika Dance Goes Viral

The leaked visuals show Shah Rukh and Deepika walking towards each other on the beach before performing choreographed dance moves. The duo looked stunning in neutral-toned, breezy outfits. Their on-screen chemistry has once again caught the attention of fans, who are eagerly waiting to see the full sequence on the big screen.

[Video] Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan on the sets of #King pic.twitter.com/pTsHSNdcoi — Deepika Padukone FC (@DeepikaPFC) May 4, 2026

Earlier, a candid video surfaced showing Shah Rukh offering his hand to Deepika as they walked together. Deepika, wearing a bright orange top and flowy trousers, accepted the gesture, creating a heartwarming moment. Fans loved this interaction, and it added to the growing excitement around the film.

Director Siddharth Anand took to social media to request fans not to circulate leaked footage. He emphasised that the team is working hard to deliver the best cinematic experience. The director asked audiences to wait for the official release of the visuals and assets from the film.

Star-Studded Cast

King is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures. The film marks Shah Rukh Khan’s first on-screen collaboration with his daughter Suhana Khan, who plays his protege. Other stars in the ensemble cast include Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, and Abhay Verma. Shah Rukh is expected to play a seasoned assassin, while Suhana’s role involves training for dangerous missions.

The film is scheduled for a grand release on 24 December 2026. Despite the leaks, fans remain excited for King, especially to witness Shah Rukh and Deepika’s iconic pairing. The film is shaping up to be a major Bollywood release, combining action, romance, and family drama.