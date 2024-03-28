Watch: Shah Rukh Khan in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’ movie

Mumbai: The vibrant Bollywood film industry is renowned for its boundless creativity. here imagination knows no bounds. Recently, an Instagram account ‘Bollyvert AI’ created a storm by re-imagining Shah Rukh Khan as Ranbir Kapoor’s character in the movie Animal using AI. The video has sparked both excitement and debate on social media.

Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, emerged as the third highest-grossing Indian film of 2023. However, it faced criticism for its portrayal of ‘alpha-male’ character, which triggered a backlash online. The film features a stellar cast, including Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol.

In the video that is going viral online, Shah Rukh Khan steps into the shoes of Ranbir Kapoor’s character, Ranvijay Singh. The reimagined trailer showcases SRK’s face fitting on Ranbir’s, creating an impactful video cut with two powerhouse actors. The caption reads, “Rahul, naam toh sunai de rah hai behera nahi hun mein! Would you want to cast SRK in Animal? Who else if not Ranbir? Comments mein batao. Exploring possibilities with AI.”

The Internet’s Reaction

As expected, the video elicited mixed responses. Some cinema buffs applauded the creative endeavor, while others expressed reservations. Comments ranged from “SRK would have been great in this film!” to “Shahrukh could have done it 20 years ago, but not today.” Clearly, the debate continues.