Watch: Shehnaaz Gill grooves to Hania Aamir’s viral Pakistani Song

Mumbai: The popularity of Pakistani dramas and their OSTs continues to rise globally, and 2025 has been no exception. This year has delivered several binge-worthy shows along with chart-topping title tracks. One such drama currently dominating conversations is Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, starring Bilal Abbas Khan and Hania Aamir.

Apart from its storyline and lead actors’ chemistry, the drama’s OST has emerged as a major hit. Sung by Asim Azhar along with the Sabri Sisters, the soulful track has gained immense popularity across South Asia, especially in Pakistan and India, where it has topped music charts and continues to receive massive fan love.

The song has also turned into a social media phenomenon, with its emotional lyrics and visuals making it a favourite for reels. Adding to the buzz, Indian celebrity and Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill recently expressed her obsession with the track.

Shehnaaz Gill grooves to Meri Zindagi Hai Tu OST

Shehnaaz shared a video on Instagram in which she is seen grooving to the Meri Zindagi Hai Tu OST, sung by Asim Azhar. Captioning the post, she wrote, “Obsessed with this song, even more obsessed with myself.” Reacting to her video, Asim Azhar commented, “Gaana toh no doubt acha hai.”

Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, starring Hania Aamir and Bilal Abbas Khan, is written by Radain Shah and directed by Musaddiq Malik. The drama is produced by Six Sigma Plus for ARY Digital. With the story gaining momentum, fans are now eagerly waiting for Episodes 15 and 16.