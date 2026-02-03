Watch: Fans swoon as Ronaldo’s daughter says ‘shukran’ in Arabic

Riyadh: Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo’s daughter Alana Martina is winning hearts online after a latest viral video showed her confidently speaking in Arabic during a family outing in Riyadh. In the clip, the eight-year-old is heard saying simple Arabic words such as “Shukran” (thank you) and attempting short phrases, proudly showing off her growing language skills.

The video that is now doing rounds on internet has drawn praise from fans for how naturally the football star’s children are adapting to life in Saudi Arabia.

Here’s how fans are reacting to the video.

Since relocating to Riyadh in early 2023 after Cristiano Ronaldo signed a historic deal with Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr, the family has gradually embraced local culture.

Alana and her younger sister Bella Esmeralda have been seen singing Arabic songs in earlier videos, while son Mateo has used traditional greetings like “Assalamu Alaikum.”

Ronaldo's daughter is learning Arabic ❤️



(via georginagio/IG) pic.twitter.com/PNFBB2foji — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 8, 2023

Ronaldo has also spoken positively about raising his five children in the Kingdom, saying his family is “really happy” with their new life.

The move marked a major shift in the Portuguese star’s career, and his family’s growing connection with Arab culture has further strengthened his bond with fans across the region.