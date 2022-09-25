Watch: Sikh student detained for wearing Kirpan in North Carolina

A video has surfaced on Twitter where a Sikh student named Amaan is seen getting detained by a policeman for wearing a kirpan, considered one of the integral parts of Sikhism. He was handcuffed by a police officer on the university premises.

The kirpan is a curved, single-edged dagger or knife carried by Sikhs.

The video was later shared and tweeted by Amaan, a student at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. It has gathered 2.2 million views so far.

“I wasn’t going to post this, but I don’t think I will receive any support from @unccharlotte. I was told someone called 911 and reported me, and I got cuffed for “resisting” because I refused to let the officer take my kirpan out of the miyaan. @CLTNinerNews,” Amaan tweeted.

— امآن وڑائچ (@thatsamaan) September 23, 2022

Sikhs around the world have reacted angrily to the video.

However, Amaan later tweeted that he got his kirpan back from the police authorities and thanked the Twitter world for its support.

Praising Amaan for his unwavering faith, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa tweeted that Sikhi Kakars should be acknowledged and accepted without any discrimination.

— امآن وڑائچ (@thatsamaan) September 24, 2022

Kudos to you @thatsamaan

— Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) September 24, 2022

Condemning the incident, the BJP leader demanded an apology from the Campus police and the university’s administration.

According to Sikhism, kirpan is the five articles of faith, often called the 5Ks; Kesh, Kangha, Kara, Kachhera, Kirpan. It is worn by Amritdhari Sikhs, both men and women. Kirpan is a reminder of their faith, including justice, charity, morality, humility, and equality.