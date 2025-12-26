Hyderabad: Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj, who hails from Hyderabad, has risen to national and international fame but continues to stay deeply connected to his roots and traditions. Despite achieving success at the highest level of cricket, Siraj remains a true Hyderabadi at heart, a fact often reflected in his viral pictures with childhood friends, his distinctive way of speaking, and candid videos from the city that frequently surface on social media.

Mohammed Siraj’s latest Marfa video

In a new video that is now going viral on Instagram, Mohammed Siraj is seen dancing his heart out at a Hyderabadi wedding he attended. It was his close friend’s wedding earlier this week, and Siraj shared a few moments from the celebrations on Instagram with captioning the post “mere yaar ki shaadi.”

In one of the clips, Siraj can be seen thoroughly enjoying himself to energetic Marfa beats alongside his friends, leaving fans delighted. Click here to watch the video.

Like any proud Hyderabadi, Siraj’s love for Marfa music runs deep. So much so that he has even introduced the vibrant beats to his Indian teammates. During IPL 2025, Virat Kohli was even spotted doing Marfa steps on the field, thanks to Siraj again.

The pacer also once made the entire Indian cricket team groove to “Miya Bhai” during Virat Kohli’s birthday celebration on a yacht in November 2020.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Mohammed Siraj will once again represent the Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026 season. He was picked up by GT for a whopping Rs 12.25 crore during the IPL 2025 mega auction after being released by Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and is set to continue with the franchise this year as well.