Watch: Snow covers Jabal Al-Lawz in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: The peak of Jabal Al-Lawz in the Tabuk region of Saudi Arabia turned into a destination for the locals after it was covered with a snow-white suit, to paint a charming nature painting.

Jabal al-Lawz was completely covered in white, after snowfall on Tuesday morning, January 17.

Hundreds of Saudis gathered at the top of the mountain for the charming view and took pictures with the snow and shared them on social media platforms, as it formed an interesting landscape.

Some of them also set up tents and lit a fire to spend long hours in the snow all over the mountain, especially with the advent of the winter holidays in the Kingdom.

It is noteworthy that the photos and videos were spread widely on social media, and were widely admired across the world, surprising many.

This is the fourth time during this season that snow falls on the heights of Jabal Al-Lawz, turning it into a destination for adventure for trekking enthusiasts.

#تبوك

على ارتفاع 2600 متر عن سطح البحر.. قمم جبال اللوز بتبوك تكتسي البياض بعد تساقط الثلوج صباح اليوم الثلاثاء#شتاء #ثلوج_تبوك #جبل_اللوز pic.twitter.com/pljcAdRdaO — عيسى العنزي (@issa_alenazi) January 17, 2023

Jabal Al-Lawz is among a mountain range located in northwest Saudi Arabia near the Jordanian border in the Tabuk region, about 200 km northwest of the city of Tabuk. It is called Jabal Al-Lawz because of the almond trees in it, where almond is called Lawz in the Arabic language.

The height of the chain is 2580 meters above sea level, and it is considered one of the highest mountain ranges in the Hismi region, whose mountains are an extension of the Sarawat Mountains from west Tabuk to Wadi Rum in Jordan.