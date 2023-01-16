Saudi: Most regions to witness rainfall until Tue, snowfall likely in Tabuk

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s National Center of Meteorology said on Monday several regions across the Kingdom will witness rains and thunderstorms until Tuesday.

Based on reports from the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), the regions of Riyadh, the Eastern (Eastern) Province, Qassim, the northern border, and Al-Jawf will witness moderate to heavy thunderstorms, with heavy rains on Monday and Tuesday.

Moderate thunderstorms are likely on Monday and Tuesday in the regions of Jazan, Hail, Al-Baha, Asir and Makkah Al-Mukarramah, as well as other regions of Riyadh, including the capital and the eastern region.

This will accompany hail, lack of horizontal visibility, and high waves over the coastal cities.

NCM said that snow is likely to fall on the highlands of the Tabuk region, which includes Jabal Al Lawz, Alaqan and Al Dhaher.

He continued, “Rain varies from medium to heavy, and hailstones in parts of Qassim, the eastern and northern regions, Al-Jawf, Makkah, and the northern and western governorates of Riyadh, the south of the city, and Hail, which extends to Riyadh.”

متوقع خلال"36" سالقادمة ان شاء الله من اليوم الاثنين 6/23 لغدا الثلاثاء 1444/6/24هـ ان تكون ذروة #الحالة_الممطرة_العاشرة

وامطار متفاوتة من متوسطةلغزيرة وحبات برد على أجزاء من القصيم والشرقية والشمالية والجوف ومكة و محافظات الرياض الشمالية والغربية وجنوب المدينة وحائل تمتد للرياض pic.twitter.com/zOZXGw1Zxu — عبدالعزيز بن محمد الحصيني "المبشر" (@A__alhussaini) January 16, 2023

Stunning scenes of Wadi Maraj stream in Saudi Arabia

Since December 2022, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has witnessed heavy rains and torrential rains in a number of regions, and the rains have caused the mountains to turn green, and Wadi Maraj appeared in the south of Ghumika, east of Al-Lith, in the Kingdom, in a wonderful aesthetic view at the time of the rains.

The video documented by photographer Rashood Al-Harthy shows the beauty of the scene, the waterfalls flowing from the ground, and the greenery that filled the place.

سيول جنوب شرق محافظة الليث مركز صلاق ومركز مراج اليوم الجمعه1444/6/20هـhttps://t.co/n9HFQuU1JU pic.twitter.com/sTxZ5N9xg5 — رشود الحارثي (@rashud2) January 13, 2023

In November 2022, two people were killed in floods that swept the port city of Jeddah due to record levels of rain.