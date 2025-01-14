Watch: Son-in-law feasted with 465 dishes on his first Sankranti in AP

In an over-the-top show of love, a Yanam couple prepared a ‘happy meal’ of 465 dishes for their son-in-law on the auspicious occasion of Sankranti.

Last year, their daughter Harinya married Saket, a native of Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada, and this year, the couple celebrated their first Sankranti. The son-in-law was welcomed with a lavish display of food, a tradition common in Andhra Pradesh.

A video of the feast surfaced. The son-in-law is visibly perplexed with joy and also shy about sitting in front of such a big feast and being the centre of the occasion while other guests and cameras film the event.

Sathya Bhaskar, the father-in-law, a businessman in Andhra Pradesh, along with his family celebrated Sankranti in all its grandeur. Other than giving the special feast to their son-in-law, he threw a 200-foot-long ceremonial cow-dung-cake garland into the Bhogi fire.

In an over-the-top show of love, a Yanam couple prepared a "happy meal" of 465 dishes for their son-in-law on the auspicious of Sankranti.



Last year, their daughter Harinya married Saket, a native of Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada. On their marriage's first festive season of… pic.twitter.com/27mgeVV1by — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) January 14, 2025

Son-in-law feasted with 130 dishes in Hyderabad

In a similar incident of in-laws showering sons-in-law with love and food, Mallikarjun, a resident of Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh witnessed his share of the royal treatment when he visited his in-laws, Kantri and Kalpana, for the first time since his marriage with their daughter to celebrate Sankranti festival in Hyderabad.

The elderly couple residing in Shardanagar near Saroor Nagar married their elder daughter to Mallikarjun just four months ago. On the occasion of celebrating the newlyweds’ first Sankranti, they prepared a massive feast consisting of 130 dishes, carefully placed on banana leaves, featuring an array of different flavours from Telangana cuisine. The son-in-law was blown away by the display.

Also Read Son-in-law’s first Sankranti in Hyderabad celebrated with a feast of 130 dishes

Tradition to pamper son-in-laws during Sankranti

Treating or pampering sons-in-law by throwing royal feasts on Sankranti (Pedda Panduga) has been a tradition in many households in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The tradition is also common in undivided Godavari districts.

This grand treatment has been a recurring spectacle when last year, a family from Eluru district in Andhra Pradesh welcomed their son-in-law for Sankranti by preparing a feast featuring 379 dishes. The mother-in-law had worked hard for three days to prepare the dishes. Her son-in-law was surprised by the grand welcome and such a large number of dishes.