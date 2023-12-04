Watch: Spanish footballer Iniesta dons Emirati kandura

Iniesta was also seen wearing a ghutra and bisht.

Published: 4th December 2023 8:03 pm IST
Photo: Emirates_Fc/Instagram

Abu Dhabi: Spanish football legend Andres Iniesta celebrated the UAE’s 52nd National Day by donning the kandura, the country’s traditional men’s attire.

Taking to social media, Emirates Football Club has shared pictures and videos of Iniesta wearing and captioned it saying, “Our international star @andresiniesta8 at the 52nd Union Day celebration.”

Iniesta, who joined Ras Al Khaimah’s Emirate Club in August this year, was also seen wearing ghutra, a rectangular cotton headdress and a bisht, a black robe with an embroidered gold border.

Watch the video below here

The UAE’s Union Day, or National Day, is observed annually on December 2 to commemorate its formation in 1971. This year will be observed on Saturday.

Tags
