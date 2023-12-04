Watch: AR Rahman perform for ‘children of Zayed’ in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: Grammy and Academy Award-winning musician AR Rahman’s Firdaus Orchestra, an all-women orchestra of 52 members from 29 countries, has captivated hearts with their performance at Burjeel Medical City in Abu Dhabi.

The event, titled ‘Singing for the Children of Zayed’, paid homage to the teachings of the UAE’s Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed, on the occassion of UAE’s 52nd National Day on December 2.

The Dubai’s Firdaus Orchestra, mentored by Rahman, supported by Reem Al Hashimy, the Minister of State for International Cooperation and conducted by Monica Woodman.

The musicians performed from two floors of the hospital, captivating patients, healthcare professionals, and visitors.

After a powerful rendition of the national anthem, the musicians performed a specially curated list of songs, including Danse, Baroque Flamenco, Ouarzazate, Ecstasy of Gold, and Spirit of Rangeela.

Patients receiving care at the hospital were mesmerised by the special treat, which brought together a diverse group of musicians from different backgrounds to create a symphony of unity.

“Amid challenging times, this musical celebration was a source of solace and inspiration. It was a healing experience, reminding me of our shared humanity and the strength in our community,” said Abdul Rahman, who was undergoing treatment at BMC.

Speaking at the event, Rahman expressed his gratitude towards the Firdaus Orchestra for their exceptional performance.

“Firdaus Orchestra is an attempt to have an original entity from Expo City, Dubai. They are the pride of the UAE,” he added.

At the event, Rahman has announced his upcoming song dedicated to the UAE, a collaboration with Burjeel Holdings.

“The whole idea is to create a song of hope for Burjeel Holdings. This is a song for the UAE to honour everyone who is selflessly working. The world needs hope today. I hope the song brings peace, understanding, and joy. My prayers to all the people who need to get healed in this hospital,” Rahman added.

Taking to X, Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of Burjeel Holdings wrote, “Proud to welcome @arrahman and the @FirdausOrch at @BurjeelMedical on UAE National Day! ‘Singing for the Children of Zayed’ paid heartfelt homage to the UAE’s Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed.”