Watch: Spider-Man scales Dubai Frame in live stunt

Dubai: Dubai’s iconic Dubai Frame became the centrepiece of a Spider-Man-themed celebration on Saturday, August 1, as hundreds of residents and tourists gathered in Zabeel Park for a live stunt and drone show marking International Spider-Man Day.

The event, organised by VOX Cinemas to promote Spider-Man: Brand New Day, featured a professional stunt performer dressed as Spider-Man abseiling from the top of the 150-metre-tall landmark. Spectators packed the Dubai Frame parking area and nearby viewing spots, with many recording the dramatic descent on their mobile phones.

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Halfway down the structure, the performer paused, turned towards the crowd and recreated Spider-Man’s signature web-shooting pose, drawing the loudest cheers of the evening before continuing the descent.

The celebration then shifted to the skies as hundreds of synchronised drones illuminated the area above Dubai Frame. The aerial display brought to life Spider-Man’s mask, his distinctive white eyes, a giant spider web and the franchise’s iconic spider emblem. Animated formations also showed the superhero swinging across the skyline and facing Green Goblin before concluding with the words Brand New Day, the title of the latest film.

Dubai Frame itself was illuminated in Spider-Man’s signature red and blue colours throughout the event, adding to the cinematic atmosphere.

Watch the video here

A stunt performer dressed as Spider-Man abseiled down the 150-metre-tall Dubai Frame during a VOX Cinemas promotional event, entertaining families and fans gathered below.



The performance drew cheers as spectators filmed the descent before the performer greeted the crowd.… pic.twitter.com/Jcw34RxjRu — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) August 2, 2026

Located in Zabeel Park, Dubai Frame stands 150 metres tall and 95 metres wide, making it the world’s largest picture frame. Designed to symbolically frame both historic and modern Dubai, the landmark provided a striking backdrop as the stunt unfolded against the city’s illuminated skyline.

The free event reached full capacity after registrations opened on Eventbrite earlier in the week, while many others gathered around the park to watch the spectacle from outside the designated viewing area.

The event coincided with the UAE release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which arrived in cinemas on July 30. The latest instalment stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker alongside Zendaya, Sadie Sink and Jon Bernthal, and follows Spider-Man as he begins a new chapter after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The Dubai Frame showcase formed part of a wider promotional campaign across the emirate. Ahead of the film’s release, Spider-Man also appeared scaling Burj Khalifa and atop VOX Cinemas at Mall of the Emirates.

Fans can also follow Spider-Man’s appearances worldwide through the online Spidey Tracker, an interactive campaign launched alongside the film.