India raises with UAE plight of over 130 medical workers

New Delhi: India has taken up with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) the concerns of more than 130 Indian medical workers affected by the closure of the Iranian Hospital in Dubai, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed Parliament on Thursday, July 30.

In a written reply to an unstarred question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said the government was aware of the difficulties faced by the affected Indian nationals and had been engaging with them through its diplomatic missions in the UAE.

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“The Indian Mission and Post in the UAE have remained engaged with the affected Indian nationals and extended all possible assistance,” the minister said.

Singh added that the matter had also been raised with the UAE authorities through diplomatic channels. However, he clarified that decisions relating to visas fall within the sovereign jurisdiction of the host country.

“It is to be noted that decisions in matters related to visas fall within the sovereign jurisdiction of any country,” he said.

MEA’s Rajya Sabha reply on former Iranian Hospital employees in Dubai.

The reply came in response to a question by Kerala Congress (M) MP Jose K Mani, who sought details on reported visa restrictions affecting former Indian employees of the Iranian Hospital, including a large number of healthcare professionals from Kerala. He also asked whether the Centre had requested the UAE authorities to review the restrictions and what assistance had been extended to the affected workers and their families.

The issue first came into focus in June after Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking urgent intervention on behalf of the affected healthcare professionals, most of whom are from Kerala.

In his letter, Satheesan said the workers lost their jobs after the Iranian Hospital, located on Al Wasl Road in Dubai’s Jumeirah district, was ordered to close amid recent regional developments. He said many former employees had subsequently encountered visa-related restrictions, with applications for employment, visit and dependent visas reportedly being rejected, leaving several families facing financial hardship and uncertainty.

Responding to Satheesan’s appeal on June 7, the Consulate General of India in Dubai said the matter had already been formally raised with the relevant UAE authorities. It added that the mission remained engaged with the affected Indian nationals and would continue to extend all possible assistance while pursuing the matter through official channels.