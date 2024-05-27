Watch: SRK chants ‘CSK CSK’ after KKR’s win in IPL 2024

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has once again shown why he is loved by many. After his team, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), won the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, SRK made a beautiful gesture towards MS Dhoni and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans.

The final match took place in Chennai, where SRK was present with his family. Videos and pictures of King Khan interacting with the crowd have gone viral.

In one video that is grabbing a lot of attention, after KKR’s victory, the crowd was chanting ‘CSK, CSK’. Shah Rukh Khan, being his charming self, joined in and started chanting ‘CSK, CSK’ with the fans. This act of sportsmanship has been praised by many on social media.

In the viral clip, his daughter Suhana Khan, son AbRam Khan, and actresses Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor were also seen laughing and enjoying the moment. Netizens have applauded Shah Rukh for his gracious and friendly behavior.

SRK chants "CSK, CSK."



King Khan knows how to win hearts.

Csk fans wants to tease Shahrukh khan by "CSK , CSK"chants when they celebrated bt they didn't know SRK also join them and chant CSK , CSK , CSK 😂😂

Absolute Legend. Best owner.

On the work front, SRK will be seen in upcoming movies like “Pathaan 2”, “Tiger Vs Pathaan”, and “King”, which stars his daughter Suhana Khan.