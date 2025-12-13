Watch: SRK keeps promise, meets Messi, AbRam steals spotlight

Following the Kolkata leg, Messi will then fly to Hyderabad later in the day for the second leg of his India visit

Published: 13th December 2025 11:29 am IST
Messi with Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam
Messi with Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam (Instagram)

Kolkata: World’s greatest footballer Lionel Messi has finally touched down in India for his much-anticipated GOAT Tour, during which he will be visiting multiple cities across the country, beginning with Kolkata on December 13.

And now, the moment everyone had been waiting for has truly arrived. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan had promised he would be in Kolkata and true to his word, the global icon is there to meet the FIFA World Cup winner.

A video from the meeting has already gone viral on social media, showing King Khan warmly interacting with Messi, while his son AbRam is seen happily clicking photographs with the football legend. The crossover has sent fans of both cinema and football into a frenzy.

Messi’s visit marks his first trip to India in 14 years and kicks off a multi-day tour celebrating his extraordinary career. As part of the ‘GOAT Tour’, the Argentine icon will travel across the country, engaging with fans and dignitaries alike.

The celebrations begin in Kolkata, where Messi’s presence is being commemorated with a towering 70-foot statue of him holding the FIFA World Cup trophy. The football superstar is also scheduled to attend exclusive meet-and-greet sessions and oversee a seven-a-side game at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium.

Adding to the excitement, Messi is set to meet some of Bengal’s most prominent personalities, including Sourav Ganguly and Shah Rukh Khan, in what is already being hailed as an internet-breaking crossover. Following the Kolkata leg, Messi will then fly to Hyderabad later in the day for the second leg of his India visit.

