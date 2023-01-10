Watch SRK’s Pathaan trailer here

Mumbai: The much-awaited trailer of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan is finally out. The trailer was released on YRF’s official YouTube channel on the 10th of January. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the movie also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The movie is slated to hit screens worldwide on the 25th of January this year.

Pathaan Trailer Fans Reaction

Pathaan trailer has managed to touch 2 million views in just 40 minutes of release and counting. It is trending all over the internet. One fan commented, “Sheer goosebumps all throughout! SRK’s every glimpse is simply fire, Deepika looks gorgeous, and John is killing it… can’t wait to experience this combo in theatre!”

“Siddhart Anand never disappoints us, He always pushes one step higher action in his every movie,” another wrote.

A third user wrote, “What a trailer! It’s awful that some parts of our own country are boycotting this movie but I think it doesn’t matter whether it will be successful here or not as it has enough firepower to cover its cost and maybe go beyond from rest of the world.”

The fourth user commented, “The amount of hard work SRK has shown in this film is outstanding Let’s all celebrate his great comeback of him only on big screens.”