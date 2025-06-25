Watch: SS Rajamouli’s susprise cameo in PS5 game goes viral

Hyderabad: The gaming industry is growing very fast. Today’s video games are not just games — they feel like movies with stories, emotions, and amazing visuals. But if you notice, there are not many Indian characters in these popular games. We see heroes from America, Japan, and Europe, but rarely someone from India. But now, that is changing. A big Indian name has entered the gaming world — and it’s a proud moment for all of us!

SS Rajamouli and His Son Join a Big Video Game

Famous Indian film director SS Rajamouli, who made Baahubali and RRR, has made a surprise appearance in a popular video game! He, along with his son SS Karthikeya, is featured in Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, a game made by top Japanese creator Hideo Kojima. In the game, Rajamouli is shown as “The Adventurer” and his son as “The Adventurer’s Son.” Some lucky fans who got early access to the game already found them, and the video clips are now going viral!

How Did This Happen?

In 2022, Rajamouli went to Japan to promote RRR. There, he met Hideo Kojima and visited his studio. They became friends, and Rajamouli even watched some of Kojima’s work in a special 360° setup. After that, both kept in touch, and this fun cameo in the game was born.

Game Release and Fan Excitement

Death Stranding 2 features top Hollywood stars like Norman Reedus, Elle Fanning, and Léa Seydoux. The game will release globally on June 26, 2025, only on PlayStation 5. Even though Rajamouli’s role is small, fans are super happy to see an Indian face in such a big game.

With this cameo, SS Rajamouli shows that his creativity has no limits. From big movies to video games, he is taking Indian talent to the world — and we couldn’t be prouder!