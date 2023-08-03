Watch: Student dances on convocation stage, draws faculty’s ire

The VC who was present on the stage immediately denied giving his degree saying, "We’re not going to give you the certificate. Please leave.”

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 3rd August 2023 5:59 pm IST
Watch: Student dance on convocation dais irks faculty
Student dance on convocation dais irks faculty

Hyderabad: Arya Kothari, a student from Mumbai was criticized on the convocation dias when he made his way to receive his degree singing ‘tenu leke mae jawanga…’, from Salman Khan-starrer ‘Salaam-E-Ishq’.

BookMyMBBS

This happened on the convocation day ceremony of Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, situated in Mumbai.

Initially, when Arya made his way for the remarkable moment in a whacky style, the senior leadership of the institute on stage was unimpressed with his stunt.

MS Education Academy

The VC who was present on the stage immediately denied giving his degree saying, “We’re not going to give you the certificate. Please leave.”

Unamused by his gesture, another professor said, “This is a formal function.”

Also Read
Raj: 2 govt employees suspended after video of ‘dance’ at relief camp goes viral

However, after Arya apologised and he was finally given his degree, being told that he “cannot do this ahead”.

The audience cheered as Arya received the certificate and walked away with a smile. Footage from the convocation ceremony flooded social media, prompting a myriad of reactions.

“Bro thought he was in a western college,” commented a netizen. “He is proving that degree can’t buy you manners and standards,” said another.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 3rd August 2023 5:59 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Mumbai updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button