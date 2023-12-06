Watch: Swiggy delivery agent with dreams of becoming IAS officer pedals 40km every day

A 19-year-old Swiggy delivery agent, who firmly believes in “nothing is impossible to a willing heart” and aspires to become an IAS officer, pedals 40 kilometers daily to support his family.

The youth, Sourav Bhardwaj, a resident of Patiala district, Punjab, currently studies at the Industrial Training Institute during the day and works as a Swiggy delivery agent between 4 and 11 pm.

Why does he work as a Swiggy delivery agent?

As his father is a photographer and his mother a teacher, the family faces financial issues. In order to support his family, Bhardwaj opts for moonlighting and became a Swiggy delivery agent.

Despite moonlighting, he did not lose focus on making his career. Currently, he is preparing for the government and aims to become an IAS officer.

After the video of the student was shared on social media, he was praised by many netizens. One of them wrote, “Brilliant & inspirational . This is the youth energy we have to encourage/support. Hardwork is the new cool. Alcohol & drugs very uncool. Kudos to this youth. He will go far!!”

Commenting on the video of the student who works as a Swiggy delivery agent, another social media user wrote, “Salute to this young man. I ask business people to provide sponsorship to his education costs.”

Path to becoming an IAS officer

As it is an important part of the executive branch of the government, the Swiggy delivery agent aspiring for it by getting involved in moonlighting is garnering praise from various corners.