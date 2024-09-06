Watch: Telangana auto driver fills potholes with bricks, mud amid govt inaction

Hyderabad: An autorickshaw driver took matters into his own hands to repair a damaged road in Kamareddy town over the government’s lack of apathy over issues faced by commuters. The railway gate leading from Ashok Nagar Colony to the collector’s office had been severely impacted by recent rains, leaving deep potholes that made travel difficult.

Despite repeated complaints, local administration failed to address the issue, prompting the auto driver to take action. Using his resources, he filled the potholes with bricks and mud, providing temporary relief to commuters.

The auto driver’s initiative has been met with widespread praise from the local community, who have commended his dedication and resourcefulness.