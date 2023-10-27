Watch: Telangana min Malla Reddy lifts elderly woman in arms as part of campaign

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Labour Minister Malla Reddy, who is known for his antics, surprised everyone on Friday by lifting an elderly woman in his arms.

While campaigning in the Medchal constituency for the November 30 Assembly elections, 70-year-old Malla Reddy was seen sitting with a group of women.

He asked an elderly woman sitting next to him to sit on his lap and he then lifted her in his arms like a child, much to the surprise of everyone present there. The minister then asked the woman to show her thumb to the camerapersons as he presented her a bouquet.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader, who is seeking re-election from Medchal, never fails to amuse people at public events with his antics.

Telangana’s Labour Minister Malla Reddy, who is known for his antics, surprised everyone on Friday by lifting an elderly woman in his arms.



While campaigning in the Medchal constituency for the November 30 Assembly elections, 70-year-old Malla Reddy was seen sitting with a group… pic.twitter.com/KveCb5QIHu — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) October 27, 2023

At a walkathon organised on World Heart Day (September 29) by the Malla Reddy Narayana multispeciality hospital, he shook a leg much to the surprise and amusement of the participants.

After dancing on the stage for a few minutes, he joined the participants to show his skills with Zumba, a dance workout.

Malla Reddy, who runs a group of educational institutions and hospitals, is known for exhibiting his energy and dancing skills at almost every event. At the age of 70, he can easily groove to popular numbers and even compete with the youth.