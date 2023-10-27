Watch: Telangana min Malla Reddy lifts elderly woman in arms as part of campaign

Malla Reddy, who runs a group of educational institutions and hospitals, is known for exhibiting his energy and dancing skills at almost every event.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 27th October 2023 9:28 pm IST
Minister Malla Reddy lifted an elderly woman in his arms.
Telangana Labour Minister Malla Reddy lifted an elderly woman in his arms- IANS

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Labour Minister Malla Reddy, who is known for his antics, surprised everyone on Friday by lifting an elderly woman in his arms.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

While campaigning in the Medchal constituency for the November 30 Assembly elections, 70-year-old Malla Reddy was seen sitting with a group of women.

Also Read
Telangana polls: Azharuddin, Gaddar’s daughter Vennela in Cong’s 2nd list

He asked an elderly woman sitting next to him to sit on his lap and he then lifted her in his arms like a child, much to the surprise of everyone present there. The minister then asked the woman to show her thumb to the camerapersons as he presented her a bouquet.

MS Education Academy

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader, who is seeking re-election from Medchal, never fails to amuse people at public events with his antics.

At a walkathon organised on World Heart Day (September 29) by the Malla Reddy Narayana multispeciality hospital, he shook a leg much to the surprise and amusement of the participants.

After dancing on the stage for a few minutes, he joined the participants to show his skills with Zumba, a dance workout.

Malla Reddy, who runs a group of educational institutions and hospitals, is known for exhibiting his energy and dancing skills at almost every event. At the age of 70, he can easily groove to popular numbers and even compete with the youth.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 27th October 2023 9:28 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button