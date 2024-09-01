Watch: Telangana police rescue man swept away by floodwater

Hyderabad: Incessant rains have caused the village pond to overflow onto Naganool Main Road, resulting in floodwaters rising to two feet from the trench and bringing traffic to a standstill due to hazardous conditions.

The incident occurred in Naganool village, Nagarkurnool district, on Sunday, September 1. Acting on the orders of the district superintendent of police, the local force had proactively prepared to manage streams overflowing onto the roads.

Amidst these challenging circumstances, a man was swept away by the surging floodwaters while attempting to cross the road. Constables Ramu and Takhikhan, who were stationed at the scene, bravely waded into the floodwaters and successfully rescued him.

The police officers’ swift and courageous actions ensured the man’s safety despite the dangerous conditions. Their bravery has earned widespread praise from residents, and videos of the daring rescue have gone viral.