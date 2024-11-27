Watch: Tiger spotted in Telangana’s Asifabad district

Hyderabad: Amid a series of tiger spotting in Telangana, another big cat was spotted in Komarambheem Asifabad district on Wednesday, November 27.

The tiger was spotted in the Goigaon village, located along the Telangana-Maharashtra state border in Wankidi Mandal of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district. The sighting has created a buzz among locals and travellers in the region.

A video shared on social media captured the movement of the Tiger near the interstate border. The videos quickly circulated, raising both excitement and concerns about the movement of the big cat in the region.

In the recent past, a few tigers were crossing into districts of Telangana from Maharashtra. One of the reasons for the appearance of the big cats in Telangana is said to be the mating season which is underway currently. Forest officials are monitoring the situation closely and have urged locals to avoid venturing into forested areas unnecessarily.

Tigers spotted in various parts of Telangana

Prior to the tiger being spotted in Komaram Bheem Asifabad, big cats have been spotted in the Nirmal district of Telangana. On November 10, a tiger was spotted on National Highway 44 by motorists. They captured a video of its movement in the forested area between Kuntala and Sarangapur mandals, causing concern among travellers on the highway.

On November 17, another tiger was spotted while crossing over from Maharashtra into the Kawal Tiger Reserve of Telangana.