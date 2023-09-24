Watch: TN man dances in burqa during Ganesh immersion, arrested

A 22-year-old man was arrested by police in Katpadi region of Vellore district, Tamil Nadu after a video of him dancing in a burqa went viral on social media platforms.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Katpadi circle inspector said the accused, Arun Kumar, a resident of Virudampet was in an inebriated state.

“The incident happened on September 21. The devotees were proceeding towards Ganesha immersion when accused Arun Kumar was spotted dancing in a burqa,” he said ruling out the communal angle.

“The accused does not belong to any religious organisation. He was drunk at that time,” the police officer clarified. Arun Kumar has been sent to judicial custody and is lodged in Vellore Central Jail.