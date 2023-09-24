Watch: TN man dances in burqa during Ganesh immersion, arrested

The accused does not belong to any religious organisation and he was drunk, police said

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 24th September 2023 9:14 pm IST
A man seen dancing dressed up in a burqa during a Ganesh immersion in Vellore, Tamil Nadu (Screengrab)

A 22-year-old man was arrested by police in Katpadi region of Vellore district, Tamil Nadu after a video of him dancing in a burqa went viral on social media platforms.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

Speaking to Siasat.com, Katpadi circle inspector said the accused, Arun Kumar, a resident of Virudampet was in an inebriated state.

“The incident happened on September 21. The devotees were proceeding towards Ganesha immersion when accused Arun Kumar was spotted dancing in a burqa,” he said ruling out the communal angle.

MS Education Academy

“The accused does not belong to any religious organisation. He was drunk at that time,” the police officer clarified. Arun Kumar has been sent to judicial custody and is lodged in Vellore Central Jail.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 24th September 2023 9:14 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

News Desk writes, edits or releases news, breaking news or important bulletins across a range of topics. Working round the clock, to bring latest news in local, national, international, politics, business, education, entertainment.
Back to top button