Watch: Traffic signals in Old City of Hyderabad turn into mere showpieces

Hyderabad: The traffic signals in the Old City of Hyderabad are currently lying defunct resulting in daily jams. Apart from jams, junctions without proper signaling systems are posing threats to commuters.

The signals at the many junctions in the Old City of Hyderabad have become mere showpieces or platforms for political party banners. Some of these junctions are Bi Bazar X Road, Falaknuma Engine Bowli, Hafiz Baba Nagar, Darul Shifa, and Puranapul.

The lack of a proper traffic signaling system at these junctions in the Old City of Hyderabad is also creating immense difficulties for traffic police in managing the flow of vehicles. Unfortunately, no measures have been taken so far to rectify the problem and restore the functionality of the traffic signals.

The stark contrast between the neglect faced by the Old City and the rapid development witnessed in other parts of Hyderabad, such as Gachibowli and Hitec City raises questions about whether the authorities are showing a step-motherly treatment towards the Old City or if the poor representation by public representatives is to blame.

Regardless of the reasons, it is the people of the Old City who are struggling in their daily lives.