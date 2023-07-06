Hyderabad: GHMC to seek opinion on Punjagutta flyover’s structural stability

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) came into action after the Punjagutta flyover’s photograph depicting large chunks of chipped off from the pillars went viral on social media. Following the inspection, the authorities decided to seek the engineer’s option on the structural stability of the flyover.

The flyover came under scanner after photographs shared by the ‘Team Road Squad’ Twitter handle went viral on social media. In response to the viral tweet, GHMC officials promptly visited the site and conducted a thorough inspection.

Sir,Site was inspected by GHMC SE, EEand filed staff and it was indentified due to fire incident fibre sculpture was burnt which resulted is mashe look at pillar it will be rectified by painting and for structural stability the opinion of structural engineer will be taken. pic.twitter.com/bh9lLfgfVc — charangodbole (@charangodbole) July 4, 2023

In reply to the tweet, a GHMC official acknowledged the damage caused by a fire incident that resulted in burnt fiber sculpture. The official assured that the affected pillar would be rectified by painting, and to ensure the structural stability of Punjagutta flyover, the opinion of a structural engineer would be sought.

Back in 2007 when the flyover was still in the construction phase, a portion of it collapsed. In 2008, the flyover was inaugurated. Again in 2021, a massive fire broke out on a pillar of the flyover.