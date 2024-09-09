Watch: Two swept into river wait for hours on car top for help in Gujarat

The rescue operation took more than an hour to get the duo to safety.

Two people swept into the Karol River in Sabarkantha region of Gujarat were miraculously rescued by fire forces after their car got swept into the river while crossing a flooded causeway.

The passenger duo were washed away for 1.5 kilometres into the river before their car got stuck. In a bid to escape, they climbed on top of the almost submerged car.

A video of them stuck on top has been doing rounds on social media platforms. Interestingly, the duo are seen in a relaxed mood rather than panicking.

The rescue team who rushed to the scene took more than an hour to get them to safety, as heavy currents delayed the rescue operations.

