Watch: UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi grooms himself in space

"Of course, there are no barbers. We cut our hair and shave by ourselves or with the help of other colleagues. What do you think of space shaving?," Al Neyadi tweeted.

United Arab Emirates (UAE) astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi shares how he shaves his beard in space (Photo: Screengrab)

United Arab Emirates (UAE) astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, shared a video of how he manages to groom himself aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

On Friday, Al Neyadi, who is currently on a six-month space mission to the ISS, took to twitter to show how he shaves his hair and beard in space.

In a six-minute video, Al Neyadi shows using a trimmer with a suction device that prevents hair from floating and polluting the microgravity environment aboard the space.

Watch six-minute video below here

Since his arrival at the ISS, the Emirati astronaut has been posting stunning views of Earth from space, besides sharing some of his challenges and achievements.

On April 28, Al Neyadi made history by becoming the first Arab to perform a six-and-a-half-hour spacewalk with his American colleague Stephen Bowen.

Sultan Al Neyadi made history on March 2 by becoming the first Arab to join a long-term space mission that will last six months, as part of a SpaceX’s programme.

The mission is a historic landmark for the UAE.

