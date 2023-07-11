Watch: UAE astronaut shares glimpses of space ‘float in’ wardrobe

United Arab Emirates (UAE) astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi released another video from the International Space Station (ISS) where he floated into his unique wardrobe in space.

The video showcased the astronaut’s ‘float in’ wardrobe, which is a hollow space covered with white bags.

The Sultan of Space, who is on the longest Arab mission shared the video on his Twitter handle giving his audience a glimpse of his space wardrobe, where the astronaut stores his clothes and other belongings.

“You asked where we store our clothes and personal items on the International Space Station?” he tweeted.

سألتوا أنفسكم وين نخزن ملابسنا وأغراضنا الشخصية بمحطة الفضاء الدولية؟ 🤔 pic.twitter.com/h40A8B78QM — Sultan AlNeyadi (@Astro_Alneyadi) July 10, 2023

In the video, Al Neyadi further says that he was positioned at the front of the ISS Node 2, which is called the PMA, or Pressurised Mating Adapter (PMA).

He then made an interesting revelation that the PMA doubles as a wardrobe for astronauts on the ISS and serves as more than just a connection point, “We use this place as a wardrobe as well,” he reveals.