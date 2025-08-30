Watch: UAE opens Gaza water pipeline

Gaza Strip: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has opened a 7.5-kilometre pipeline carrying desalinated water from Rafah in Egypt into southern Gaza, delivering relief to families struggling with extreme shortages.

Built under Operation Gallant Knight 3, the project supplies nearly two million gallons a day through the Al-Buraq reservoir in Khan Younis, which stores 5,000 cubic metres. The system is expected to reach more than one million people, including hundreds of thousands of displaced residents, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

Emirati officials supervising the operation, working in coordination with the Coastal Municipalities Water Utility and Egyptian authorities, said the initiative will provide at least 15 litres of potable water per person daily, helping to counter the collapse of Gaza’s drinking water network.

According to aid agencies, more than 80 percent of facilities have been destroyed since Israel launched its offensive in late 2023.

The launch was attended by Emirati officials, the Coastal Municipalities Water Utility and Palestinian community leaders. Following the inauguration, teams inspected the pumping stations and tanks now connected to distribution points across southern Gaza.

The UAE has previously established six desalination plants, installed reservoirs and delivered tankers, forming a backbone of Gaza’s emergency water supply. Technical crews confirmed the new line was completed on schedule, in coordination with Egyptian authorities.

Officials described the project as the largest of its kind in Gaza, stressing that clean water is as vital as food and medical supplies amid soaring temperatures and the destruction of basic infrastructure.

The UAE continues to extend humanitarian support through parallel initiatives, including joint air-drop operations with partner countries to deliver food packages.