Israeli min Smotrich calls for Gaza annexation as famine deepens

Tel Aviv: Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has called for the annexation of parts of the Gaza Strip if Hamas refuses to disarm, sparking global condemnation.

Presenting his “victory plan” at a Jerusalem press conference on Thursday, August 28, Smotrich proposed seizing portions of Gaza weekly over four weeks, forcing Palestinians to move south while imposing a blockade on the north and centre to “eliminate Hamas fighters.”

He also urged cutting off water, electricity, and food to the Strip, stating, “Those who don’t die from bullets will die of hunger.”

ישראל תצא להכרעה מהירה וקטלנית נגד חמאס.



הצגתי היום את צעדי ההכרעה שמדינת ישראל צריכה לבצע מול חמאס, תוך שרטוט תמונת ניצחון ברורה: חמאס מוכרע צבאית, מנותק כלכלית ומבודד מהאוכלוסייה, שטחי רצועת עזה מצומצמים ומסופחים לישראל, ושערי עזה נפתחים להגירת עזתיים.



למדינת ישראל אין את… pic.twitter.com/cD6gLAgdfQ — בצלאל סמוטריץ' (@bezalelsm) August 28, 2025

Hamas denounced the remarks as an “explicit admission” of genocide and forced displacement, accusing Israel of war crimes and urging international action against its leaders.

The comments come as Israeli forces intensify their offensive in Gaza City, pushing deeper into the area amid a worsening humanitarian crisis. Famine and shortages of food, water, and medicine have escalated, with Israel blocking most aid from entering the Strip.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) formally declared a famine in Gaza on Wednesday August 22, warning of an unprecedented humanitarian disaster.

According to medical sources cited by Wafa News Agency, five civilians, including two children, died of starvation in the past 24 hours alone, bringing the total number of deaths caused by malnutrition and famine to 322, including 121 children.

Aid agencies blame Israel’s blockade-driven strategy, which has severely restricted food, water, fuel, and medical supplies. Humanitarian groups warn that mass starvation is imminent unless immediate access to aid is granted.

Since the beginning of the Israeli aggression in October 2023, at least 63,025 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, most of them women and children, while 159,490 others have been injured.