UNRWA chief warns Gaza faces ‘hell on earth’ as war and starvation deepen crisis

Gaza Strip: The head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees has issued a stark warning that Palestinians in Gaza Strip are facing death either from constant bombardment or from hunger, as the war nears 700 days with no respite.

Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner-General of UNRWA, said in a post on his official X account on Wednesday, August 27, that the Israeli military is escalating its operations, leaving civilians with no safe refuge.

“Hospitals, schools, shelters and homes are being struck relentlessly,” he wrote, adding: “No place is safe in Gaza. No one is safe.”

Lazzarini highlighted that health professionals, journalists and aid workers have been killed in numbers he described as unparalleled in modern conflict. He also warned that widespread hunger is worsening the humanitarian crisis, putting the population at risk of what he called a “slow and silent death” or death in the desperate search for food.

He criticised the lack of accountability for the devastation, saying recent atrocities were dismissed as “mishaps” while warnings of famine were brushed aside. “Nothing justifies these massive attacks on Palestinian life and identity,” he said.

Calling for urgent international action, Lazzarini insisted that expressions of outrage are not enough. “It is time for courage, political will and a ceasefire. The people of Gaza need relief and accountability,” he urged.

On Thursday, August 28, UN Secretary-General António Guterres echoed the call for immediate action, saying Israel, “as the occupying Power,” had clear legal obligations towards civilians in Gaza. In a statement on X, he said Israel must ensure the provision of food, water, medicine and other essentials, agree to far greater humanitarian access, and protect both civilians and civilian infrastructure.

“It must end the destruction of that which is indispensable for the survival of the civilian population in Gaza,” Guterres wrote. “I appeal once again for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, unfettered humanitarian access across Gaza, and the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages. No more excuses. No more obstacles. No more lies.”

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, nearly 63,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks since the war began on October 7, 2023. Health authorities said at least 317 people, including 121 children, have died from famine-related causes since then.

Israel has kept all crossings into Gaza closed since March 2, blocking thousands of relief trucks waiting at the border.