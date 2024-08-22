Watch: UAE’s longest mountain trail now open for biking

Dubai Municipality (DM) announced on Thursday, August 22, that work on the UAE’s longest mountain biking trail Hatta has been completed.

The 86 kilometers trails in Hatta feature 21 cycling routes spanning 53 kilometres, 17 walking trails across 33 kilometres, 9 wooden bridges and 14 rest stops and service facilities.

The Hatta Mountain Trails are one of various projects being implemented by Dubai Municipality to establish Hatta as a leading tourist destination in the region.

The trails are divided into four colour coded levels of difficulty:

Green – with four tracks for cycling and four for walking

Blue – with six tracks for cycling and three for walking

Red – with eight routes for cycling and six for walking

Black – with three trails for cycling and four for walking.

The trail traverses diverse terrains, including rocky paths, rugged peaks, and mountainous areas, offering breathtaking Hatta views, with directional signs for a safe cycling experience.

It provides a variety of services such as car parking, toilets, bike rental, repair, picnic areas, refueling areas, and rest stops for riders.

Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said that the Hatta Mountain Trails project has been developed to enhance the quality of living in Dubai and position it as the most active and healthy city in the world.

“Designed to host international events and competitions, the Hatta Mountain Trails meet the highest health and safety standards.”

He added, “Built using the latest equipment and materials that complement the surrounding Hatta landscape, the trails will provide a truly unique experience for cycling enthusiasts.”