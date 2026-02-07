Watch: UK rapper Central Cee converts to Islam during livestream

London: Popular British rapper Central Cee has revealed that he has converted to Islam, sharing the news during a recent livestream that quickly began circulating online on Friday. The artist, born Oakley Neil Caesar-Su, told viewers that he had taken the Shahada, the Islamic declaration of faith, and had embraced Islam.

“I just changed my name and took my Shahada. I am a Muslim now,” Central Cee said during the broadcast, as friends present congratulated him. The rapper had not previously spoken publicly about his religious beliefs, making the announcement a significant personal revelation for fans.

According to The Sunday Guardian, the decision was a quiet and sincere one rather than a publicity move, especially as the rapper continues to enjoy a highly successful phase in his career at the age of 27.

Who is Central Cee?

Central Cee is considered one of the leading figures in the UK’s modern rap scene. Emerging from West London’s drill music culture, he has gained global recognition for his catchy hooks and introspective lyrics. In 2024, he became the most-streamed UK rapper worldwide, achieving billions of streams and cementing his place on international charts.

While he hinted during the livestream that he may adopt a different stage name after his conversion, he has not yet revealed any change publicly.

His decision has sparked widespread discussion online, with fans praising his honesty and wishing him well on his personal journey.

