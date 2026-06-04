Watch: Upasana whistles, throws papers during Ram Charan’s Peddi show

Hyderabad: Ram Charan’s much-awaited sports drama Peddi has finally hit theatres, and the film is already creating a massive buzz across Tollywood. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film premiered on June 3 ahead of its worldwide release on June 4, drawing enthusiastic responses from fans, critics and celebrities alike.

While audiences celebrated Ram Charan’s powerful performance, it was his wife, entrepreneur Upasana Konidela, who grabbed attention with her infectious energy at a special screening in Hyderabad’s Sree Ramulu Theatre.

Videos from the screening have gone viral, showing Upasana cheering passionately, blowing a whistle and showering paper bits into the air during Ram Charan’s electrifying village mass entry scene.

Upasana throws papers for a scene in #Peddi film along with the fans at Sreeramulu theatre pic.twitter.com/kZLW2scBnf — idlebrain.com (@idlebraindotcom) June 3, 2026

Playing the role of the ultimate supportive wife, Upasana was seen fully immersed in the celebrations, laughing, cheering alongside fans and soaking in the festive atmosphere. In a heartwarming moment, she even picked up paper bits scattered across the floor and tossed them into the air, joining the fan frenzy and proving once again that she remains Ram Charan’s biggest cheerleader.

Also starring Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu and Boman Irani, Peddi follows a man’s journey of self-discovery through sports, featuring cricket, wrestling and running. The film marks Buchi Babu Sana’s second directorial venture after the success of Uppena and has opened to strong excitement among moviegoers.