Watch: Veer Pahariya’s videos with mystery girl go viral.

Mumbai: Veer Pahariya is once again making headlines after being spotted by paparazzi with a mystery woman, shortly after his breakup with Tara Sutaria.

While the recent sighting has sparked fresh speculation, the conversation around Veer’s personal life had already been gaining momentum following a viral moment at a concert by AP Dhillon.

At the time, Veer and Tara were reportedly still dating. However, visuals from the concert showed Tara enjoying the performance and appearing particularly close to AP Dhillon, while Veer was also present at the venue, spotted separately in the crowd. The clips quickly went viral, and the internet wasted no time drawing its own conclusions.

What followed was a wave of trolling directed at Veer, with several users mocking him and suggesting that his then girlfriend seemed “more into AP than him.” The narrative picked up traction across social media, turning a single moment into widespread speculation about their relationship dynamics.

Veer, however, did not stay completely silent. He responded subtly to the trolling, pushing back without directly addressing the rumours, something that only added more intrigue to the situation.

Soon after, reports of his breakup with Tara surfaced, further fueling theories that the concert incident may have played a role. While there is no confirmation linking the two, the timing has kept the rumour active.

Now, with Veer being captured by paparazzi stepping out with an unidentified woman, the speculation has only intensified. The two kept things low-key and avoided posing together, but their appearance was enough to get people talking once again.

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