Watch: Virat Kohli visits Mohammed Siraj’s house in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a heartwarming gesture, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batsman Virat Kohli, along with his teammates, paid a visit to Mohammed Siraj’s house in Film Nagar, Hyderabad. The visit took place ahead of RCB’s IPL 2023 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on May 18.

The presence of Kohli and the RCB players at Mohammed Siraj’s residence created quite a buzz on social media platforms. In a video that went viral on social media, Kohli and Faf du Plessis were seen at the entrance of Siraj’s house.

Virat Kohli and RCB team visited Siraj's new house in Film nagar

The upcoming IPL 2023 match between RCB and SRH holds significant importance for the Virat Kohli team. RCB currently occupies the fifth position in the points table, having secured 12 points from their 12 matches so far, with an impressive record of winning six matches. As the tournament progresses, every victory becomes crucial, and RCB will be looking to secure another win against SRH to solidify its position and enhance its chances of qualifying for the playoffs.

Meanwhile, SRH faced disappointment in their recent encounter against the Gujarat Titans, losing by a margin of 34 runs in Match 62 of IPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. This loss shattered their hopes of qualifying for the playoffs, leaving them with no chance to advance further in the tournament.

On the other hand, Gujarat Titans on Monday become the first team to qualify for the playoffs in the ongoing season.

Despite the setback, SRH is likely to put up a strong fight against RCB in their upcoming match on May 18 in Hyderabad.