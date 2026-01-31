Watch: Wedding celebrations begin in Allu Arjun’s family

Hyderabad: Tollywood is gearing up for a big wedding celebration this year. Actor Allu Sirish is set to marry his fiancée Nayanika Reddy on March 6. The couple got engaged in October last year in a grand ceremony with family members and close friends.

As the wedding date is coming closer, preparations have already begun in full swing. This wedding is special as it is said to be the last one in the Allu family, and the family is planning it on a grand scale.

Pre-Wedding Celebration in Dubai

Before their big day, Allu Sirish and Nayanika hosted a pre-wedding bachelor party in Dubai. Videos and pictures from the celebration are now going viral on social media. The couple celebrated with their friends and family and were seen enjoying quality time together.

One video shows the couple on a yacht, where Sirish pops a champagne bottle as everyone cheers. Sirish and Nayanika also take a sip from the bottle, making it a joyful moment. Guests around them were busy clicking pictures and recording videos.

Allu Arjun Becomes Special Attraction

The celebration became more special with the presence of Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy. They were seen celebrating happily with the couple and became a major attraction at the party.

Another video from J1 Beach in Dubai shows Sneha dressed in white while holding Arjun’s arm. Allu Arjun grabbed attention with his stylish look, adding glamour to the event.

How Their Love Story Began

Nayanika Reddy comes from a business family and is the best friend of Shalini Kandukuri, wife of actor Nithiin. Sirish earlier revealed that he first met Nayanika at a bachelor party hosted by Nithiin and Shalini for Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi. That meeting slowly turned into love over two years.

More details about the wedding venue and celebrations are expected to be announced soon.