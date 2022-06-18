Watch: Wedding of cats held in Yemen

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima|   Published: 18th June 2022 8:53 pm IST
Wedding ceremony of cats in Yemen's Aden. (Photo: Social Media)

Aden: In a viral video clip, a group of people in the city of Aden in Yemen, on Friday, gathered to celebrate the wedding of two cats, local media reported.

Social media users circulated a video of the event, which showed a person reciting a marriage contract between two cats and taking two footprints of the two to make the matter official.

The event was held in Aden’s district of Al Mualla and guests were invited to the party after the distribution of invitations that were prepared and printed.

Wedding invitation of cats in Yemen. (Photo: Twitter)

The video spread widely on social networking sites and received humorous and satirical comments. The video also received negative feedback where viewers demanded the arrest of the people behind the video.

Watch here

