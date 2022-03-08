Watch Wednesday’s Assembly session: KCR to unemployed youth

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday asked the unemployed youth of the state to watch Wednesday’s legislative assembly session to listen to his announcement.

“I request my unemployed brothers to watch tomorrow’s Assembly session at 10 AM to understand the kind of Telangana that we have unveiled. Watch it to see the kind of announcement that I am going to make. The TRS party will fight for the state until its last drop of blood. We have Telangana in each of our atoms. We know nothing except that,” he said.

The TRS supremo made these remarks while addressing a huge crowd at Wanaparthy. He attacked the BJP for spreading hatred and divisiveness in people in the name of caste and religion. He urged people to support him in the fight against the divisive forces of the nation and promised to even sacrifice his life to safeguard peace in the country. “From the land of consciousness, as Telangana’s son, I have taken up a fight against these divisive forces and will fight until my last breath. All of us must not allow this cancer to grow,” he said.

KCR then targetted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the centre has kept the state assembly’s resolutions to increase reservations for tribals and to also include the Valmiki Boya community in the Scheduled Tribes category in the state. “We must teach a lesson to PM Modi and other religious fanatics of BJP. They must be thrown into the Bay of Bengal,” he said.

The chief minister reiterated his national ambitions in this address. “Right now in the country, some golmal govindams have gained prominence. The country is in a bad condition. Attempts have been made to flare up religious madness in people. I have proved to naysayers by performing in the state. The whole country needs this progress. If the nation progresses, we will progress more. So, we should also go fight for the cause,” he said.