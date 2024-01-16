Watch: Why did AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi slam AAP?

Hyderabad: In a reaction to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announcing Sundar Kand Path–a segment of the Hindu epic of Ramayana–in all Vidhan Sabha constituencies of Delhi, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi questioned how the party is different from the Bharatiya Janata Party.

“When I saw that the Delhi CM and his government have decided that there will be Sunderkand Path and Hanuman Chalisa recitation every Tuesday, I asked how are you different from the BJP? There is no difference between BJP-RSS and you,” Owaisi said speaking to ANI on Tuesday.

The AIMIM chief accused AAP of being a hypocrite and said that they are going on the same Hindutva line as Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Look at their hypocrisy. Some say that they will go to the Saryu river, some say that this Path will be included in educational centres and in hospitals…You are walking the path of Narendra Modi. You want to do what he is doing. So what is the difference between you and the BJP-RSS,” Owaisi said.

Also Read Ahead of Ram Mandir inauguration, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy expresses views

Asaduddin Owaisi said that the politics of competitive Hindutva is trending and most parties are fixed on winning the votes of the majority community.

“Most parties are bent on winning the majority of community votes. The politics of competitive Hindutva is being adopted. I appeal to all Muslims in the county to observe this. If even now our secular Hindu brothers and Muslims do not notice this, who will be at fault?” the AIMIM chief said.

Earlier on Sunday, Owaisi described AAP as “RSS ka chota recharge” and questioned the timing of the decision to hold Sundar Kand Path ahead of the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Chhota Recharge of RSS has decided that the Sunderkand Path will be organized in every assembly constituency of Delhi on the first Tuesday of every month. This decision was taken because of the inauguration (Ram Mandir) on January 22.”

Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said on Monday that Sunder Kand will be recited in all Vidhan Sabha constituencies of Delhi on the first Tuesday of every month. He further said that Sunder Kand Path and Hanuman Chalisa would be organized at around 2,600 places soon.