Watch: Wife Sneha Reddy breaks down after meeting Allu Arjun

Hyderabad: Telugu superstar Allu Arjun is back home after spending the night in Chanchalguda jail post detention in the case related to the tragic stampede incident at the Pushpa 2 premiere in Hyderabad. The incident claimed the life of a woman and critically injured her child.

Although the Hyderabad Police detained the actor, he was granted interim bail late last evening by the court. However, due to procedural delays, Allu Arjun was not released from custody until this morning. Fans and well-wishers breathed a sigh of relief as news of his return broke.

Allu Arjun’s Emotional Reunion with Family

A video that is going viral online shows Allu Arjun’s car entering his residence in Jubilee Hills. The actor was seen hugging his children, Ayaan and Arha, followed by an emotional hug with his wife, Sneha Reddy, who broke down in tears.

#AlluArjun reached his residence in Jubilee hills. Sneha Reddy, wife of Allu Arjun became emotional seeing him.

pic.twitter.com/iSCxlmcwkv — Telugu Chitraalu (@TeluguChitraalu) December 14, 2024

Addressing the Media

Speaking to the media outside his home, Allu Arjun reassured his fans and expressed his regret over the unfortunate events. He said:

“I thank everyone for the love and support. I want to thank all my fans. There is nothing to worry about. I am fine. I am a law-abiding citizen and will cooperate fully with the investigation. I would like to once again express my condolences to the family. It was an unfortunate incident. We are deeply sorry for what happened.”

BREAKING : Allu Arjun speech after returning from Jail👮🏻🚔



Last 20 years I have been going to watch my films.



I have been there more than 30 times, never something like this has ever happened, it is purely accidental.



I will be there for the family to support them.



We can… pic.twitter.com/2xYoAj09Qn — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) December 14, 2024

Supporters of the actor have been trending hashtags like #WeStandWithAlluArjun on social media showing solidarity.