Watch: Woman dangles child from balcony as fire engulfs Ahmedabad building

A woman was seen dangling a toddler in the air from a balcony after a fire broke out in a residential complex in Ahmedabad on Friday, April 11. At least 18 people were rescued from the multi-storey building in Khokhra area of the city.

The fire began around 3:30 pm and was brought under control by 6 pm, said an official at the Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services (AFES) control room. No one was injured, he added.

The incident caught the attention of social media users after a video went viral showing two children being passed down from the open window/balcony of a staircase passage as black smoke billowed from the floor. They were followed by a woman who tried to climb down through the same opening and almost fell, but for the two men on the lower floor passage who held on to her legs and pulled her in.

The fire started in the wire duct which runs from the ground floor to the top.

About the viral video, deputy fire officer Rameshpuri Goswami said some people panicked as heat and smoke made it difficult for them to use the stairs to get down.

“Smoke filled the passages, making it difficult for residents to come out of their flats. After reaching the spot, we rescued 18 residents and brought the fire under control. No one was injured in the incident,” said the fire officer.

Watch the video here: