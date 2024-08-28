Watch: Yamaraj holds ‘long jump contest’ over Karnataka’s pothole-riddled road

In a display of sharp wit, activists dressed to portray Lord Yamaraja and his assistant Chitrakoot staged a mock long jump competition on a pothole-ridden road in Karnataka’s Udupi district.

A video of this feat has gone viral on social media platforms. The group of activists dressed up as Lord Yamaraja, Chitrakoot, and skeletons are seen participating in a long jump competition in the middle of pothole-riddled roads.

A video from Karnataka's Udupi district has gone viral, showing activists dressed as Yamaraja and his assistant Chitrakoot sarcastically conducting a long jump competition on a pothole-ridden road. The creative protest highlights the poor road conditions, with participants… pic.twitter.com/GGmIZogupA — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) August 28, 2024

Lord Yamaraj, known as the God of death, and his assistant Chitrakoot measure each participant’s jump. Here the participants have donned the attire of skeletons.

As each ‘skeleton’ takes a long jump, Lord Yamaraj and Chitrakoot measure their jump. The scene is both comical and sarcastic aiming to wake up the district administration on the bad condition of roads.

The mock competition was conducted on the Adi Udupi-Malpe road. The unique protest was staged to draw the attention of the authorities regarding the bad condition of the roads.